Tandav Controversy: BJP’s Ram Kadam Intensifies Protest Against Web Show, Questions Shiv Sena's Ideology

BJP leader Ram Kadam intensified protest against Amazon web series Tandav and accused Uddhav Sarkar of stopping the Mumbai police from registering an FIR in the matter.

After spending 6 hours at the Amazon office on Monday, Kadam reached the Ghatkopar police station on Tuesday, to get a status check on his complaint filed against the makers, cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video’s now controversial web series, Tandav.

Before Kadam’s arrival, his supporters and party members gathered in huge numbers to kickstart a hunger strike of sorts, an indication that the protest against Tandav will intensify if Mumbai police don’t register a case in this matter. Clearly, the apology issued by the makers of the show isn’t enough for Kadam.

"After pressurising Amazon at its office for 6 hours they issued an apology, but the apology is not enough, those who have insulted our gods should be put behind bars. They should be beaten with shoes. It’s been three days but there has been no action on the complaint. Maharashtra government is not letting the police register a complaint," he said.

It appears that politics has come to play over the series directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, as BJP seems to be using it as ammunition to target Shiv Sena by questioning it’s Hindutva ideology and accuses it of forming an alliance with those opposing it to stay in power.

"Palghar lynching case in which our sadhus were brutally beaten to death - their scream falls on deaf years as far as Uddhav Thackeray Government is concerned. Their family is urging for a CBI inquiry but the state government is silent. Maharashtra is the land of saints and brave hearts and on this land, justice is not provided to Sadhus by this government, no action is taken for three days on those culprits who mock our gods. Where is the Hindutva ideology left with Shiv Sena, for the sake of power they joined hands with such parties that have criticised the Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Mandir and this congress part has also ensured that the court decision of Ram Mandir issue gets delayed endlessly," said the politician.

It is also being alleged that the protest aims at bringing online content under the purview of censorship. "If it means curbing creative freedom, so be it. This is a country with traditions and morals, content coming out on OTT should be mindful of that, if they don't we will stop it.

"We are not against creative freedom but what sort of creative liberty is this where you are insulting and mocking Hindu gods? This will not be tolerated, Hindu will not tolerate this anymore," he said.

Tandav over Tandav continues as Ram Kadam goes on an endless hunger strike outside Ghatkopar Police station and also instigates people to boycott Amazon product and uninstall Amazon app as a mark of protest.