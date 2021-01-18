Tandav Controversy LIVE Updates: FIR Against Series Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Writer Gaurav Solanki

Tandav Controversy Live Updates: Amazon Prime Video's new web series Tandav has come under fire for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a negative light. An FIR has been lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night. Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series hurts Hindu religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against the series. BJP MP Manoj Kotak wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.Those named in the FIR in Lucknow have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.