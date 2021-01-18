News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Tandav Controversy LIVE Updates: FIR Against Series Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Writer Gaurav Solanki

News18.com | January 18, 2021, 10:39 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Tandav Controversy Live Updates: Amazon Prime Video's new web series Tandav has come under fire for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a negative light. An FIR has been lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night. Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series. Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series hurts Hindu religious sentiments. BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday said that he has filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against the series. BJP MP Manoj Kotak wrote to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.

Those named in the FIR in Lucknow have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.
Read More
Jan 18, 2021 10:39 (IST)

On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam lodged a complaint against the makers of Tandav at the Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai, and urged authorities to take “strict action” against the actors, producers and director of the show.

Jan 18, 2021 10:16 (IST)

I&B Ministry sources have said that the ministry took serious notice of complaints against Tandav. The web series has faced charges of inflaming religious passions and some police complaints have also been filed. According to the complaints, Hindu deities have been denigrated in it. According to the sources, a proper response to all the allegations has been sought from Amazon Prime, failing which action would be taken against it.

Jan 18, 2021 09:57 (IST)

An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against Tandav director Ali Abaas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and series writer Gaurav Solanki for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Aparna Purohit, who heads original content for Amazon India has also been named in the FIR along with others.

CLICK TO READ: FIR Against 'Tandav' Makers and OTT's Head of Original Content for 'Insulting Hindu Deities'

Jan 18, 2021 09:38 (IST)

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday issued a notice to Amazon Prime over its series 'Tandav'. The move comes after several leaders protested against it with BJP MP Manoj Kotak writing to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.

CLICK TO READ: Tandav Controversy: Amazon Prime Gets I&B Ministry's Notice After Protests Erupt Over 'Mocking Hindu Deities'

Tandav Controversy LIVE Updates: FIR Against Series Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Writer Gaurav Solanki
File Photo Of Tandav Web Series Poster

The FIR says that there are angry outbursts on social media against the content of the web series which was released on January 16 and people are posting its clippings. "After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of Episode 1, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using undignified language, which can trigger religious sentiments," the complainant said.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You