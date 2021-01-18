Tandav Controversy LIVE Updates: FIR Against Series Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Writer Gaurav Solanki

I&B Ministry sources have said that the ministry took serious notice of complaints against Tandav. The web series has faced charges of inflaming religious passions and some police complaints have also been filed. According to the complaints, Hindu deities have been denigrated in it. According to the sources, a proper response to all the allegations has been sought from Amazon Prime, failing which action would be taken against it.
An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against Tandav director Ali Abaas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and series writer Gaurav Solanki for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Aparna Purohit, who heads original content for Amazon India has also been named in the FIR along with others.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Sunday issued a notice to Amazon Prime over its series 'Tandav'. The move comes after several leaders protested against it with BJP MP Manoj Kotak writing to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.
