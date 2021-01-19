Tandav Controversy: Makers Decide to Implement Changes to Web Series Amid Growing Dissent

Amazon Prime video's latest outing Tandav has been at the center of the controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Many political outfits have expressed outrage and demanded an all ban on the web show and the streaming platform. Amid growing dissent over the same, the makers of Tandav have decided to implement changes as suggested.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, show's director Ali Abbas Zafar shared an official statement announcing the same.

The makers of Tandav had earlier released their official statement in which they had unconditionally apologised for unintentionally hurting the religious sentiments. In the statement, Ali shared that they have been closely monitoring the row, and stressed that the series is a complete work of fiction.

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Set in Delhi, the series revolves around the theme of power, ambition and greed through a very political story.

The series came under fire with several people claiming that it provokes communal disharmony and hurts sentiments of the Hindus. According to the complaints, a scene featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub performing a college play insults the Hindu deity Shiv.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had earlier issued notice to Amazon Prime, the OTT platform airing the show, seeking its response to the complaints.

The series features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Shonali Nagrani, Anup Sonii, Neha Hinge, Sandhya Mridul, and Amyra Dastur.