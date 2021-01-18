Tandav Controversy: Makers Extend Apology for Unintentionally Hurting Religious Sentiments

The makers of Tandav Monday issued an apology after the web series courted controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Viewers and political leaders have taken offence to the content portrayed in the Amazon Prime Video's web series and filed a complaint with the I&B minister, while an FIR has been lodged against the series' makers in Lucknow.

The statements reads: "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series ‘Tandav’ and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.

"The web series ‘Tandav’ is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

The FIR was lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night. Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series.

The web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan among others.