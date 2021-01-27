Tandav Makers May Face Arrest in FIRs, Thor 4 Gets Rolling in Australia

Web series Tandav actors, makers, including Saif Ali Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar likely face arrest after Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down their pleas for protection from arrest.

In another news, Chris Hemsworth announced the start of filming on the upcoming Thor 4. The MCU star shared a handful of photos to his account, which includes him posing with director Taika Waititi.

Also, Actor Eijaz Khan, who is temporarily out of Bigg Boss 14, opened up about his financial crunch and stated that it was his primary reason behind doing the reality show.

A bench presiding over the FIRs registered against 'Tandav' makers for hurting religious sentiments observed that the right to freedom of speech is not absolute and it is subjected to restrictions. Following this, all those named in the FIR are facing arrest.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan, who had to make an exit from the show due to his prior commitments, will re-enter the show very soon. The actor recently opened up about his financial crunch and stated the reason behind doing Bigg Boss 14.

RRR film poster has a striking similarity with Nicolas Cage's Hollywood film Ghost Rider still. Netizens are trolling SS Rajamouli over the new film poster.

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours of a romance brewing between Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. The two have often made several public appearances together in the past two years. If Shraddha's close friend, actor Varun Dhawan's recent interesting exchange with Rohan is anything to go by, it seems the actress is also gearing up to take her relationship to the next level.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for the superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder in his home turf Australia and he was greeted with a traditional ‘Welcome to Country' ceremony.

