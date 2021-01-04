Tandav Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia Face Off in a Political Battleground

After a powerful teaser that left customers intrigued and impressed, the trailer of Amazon Original Series Tandav has been revealed. Every frame in the trailer has a familiar face, and there are so many that you will lose count. But the key players in this political game seem to be Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

The 9-episode engrossing political drama also features Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who makes his digital directorial debut with this series. Tandav also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra.

The trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics. Set in Delhi, the series is a gripping, fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people go in the pursuit of power.

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about his character in Tandav, Saif said, "The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like Tandav are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character."

"Tandav is a political thriller drama. It is a fiction that perhaps gives you a vivid insight into backroom politicking and what goes on in the country's power corridors. Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my digital debut into digital streaming with a show that is backed by a credible cast & crew. With multiple layers and so many characters I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience," said Dimple.

"In Tandav, I will not be seen wearing a saree and making people laugh!” exclaimed Sunil Grover. Talking about his character, Sunil added, “Gurpal is a multi-layered character and something I have never done. Having worked with Ali earlier, I knew that Tandav will be a compelling storyline that is edgy yet entertaining. Ali has created a world that is gripping and given my character the depth that an actor longs for. Saying yes to this role was instinctive and working with accomplished Artists such as Saif, Dimple Ji is a bonus."

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.