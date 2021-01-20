Tandav: Will Take Action as Per Law, Centre Should Regulate OTT platforms, Says Maharashtra Govt

After the BJP has been seeking action against the makers of ‘Tandav’ web series on Amazon, Maharashtra government said on Wednesday that it will take action as per law. “We have received a complaint regarding web series ‘Tandav’. Action will be taken as per law. Maharashtra government supports censorship of OTT platforms. This keeps happening time and again. So Centre needs to come up with a law,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters.

Earlier, cabinet minister Jayant Patil had said that the government will not tolerate the insult of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. “We don’t expect anyone to say anything wrong about our deities. There is no problem in taking action. The Home department is looking into it. And as per requirement, legal action will be taken,” he told CNN News18.

Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Account Restricted Temporarily After Remarks About ‘Tandav’ Creators

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been protesting, seeking action against the makers of Tandav. The saffron party has now put the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on a three-day ultimatum. They have said they will intensify their protests if the government fails to register an FIR in the matter.

“Why is it that no FIR has been filed in the last four days? We have been saying, we will not tolerate any insult of our deities. We met the police at both Ghatkopar police station as well as BKC police station. At both the places, an FIR was not registered. How can anyone play with the sentiments of the Hindus? This is not acceptable. How is it that there is creative liberty only when it comes to the Hindu deities?” asked BJP leader Ram Kadam.

Tandav Controversy: BJP’s Ram Kadam Intensifies Protest Against Web Show, Questions Shiv Sena’s Ideology

The BJP had earlier sought an unconditional apology from Amazon, and an assurance from them that they will withdraw the series. They had also sought that Amazon should assure people that it will henceforth not carry any content insulting to Hindu deities. After this, the makers had agreed to changes in the series.