Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Film Earns Rs 167.45 Crore

Om Raut’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has been unstoppable at the box office. After entering the Rs 100 crore club in just one week, it’s swiftly marching towards the Rs 200 club.

The movie had a strong hold even on the second Saturday of his release, minting Rs 16. 36 crore on a Saturday, as trade analysts. Although, there has been a drop in comparison of its collection from the first Saturday (Rs 20.57 crore). It is being said to have trended better than the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newzz in its second weekend.

#Tanhaji is a one-horse race... Biz jumps again... Day 9 higher than Day 1 [₹ 15.10 cr]... Trending better than #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 2*... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 10], ₹ 175 cr on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr. Total: ₹ 145.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2020

#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

The movie is based on the recapture of the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Luke Kenny) who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore (Saif Ali Khan). Ajay Devgn plays the role of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Tanhaji has been liked widely among the critics and the audience. Tanhaji film producer and lead actor Ajay had earlier said he that he planned to turn his the film into a franchise, telling the stories of all the heroes who have been forgotten.

Ajay had said people know about their heroes in their respective states but he wants to tell their stories to the whole country.

