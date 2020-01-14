Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Film Earns Rs 75.68 Crore
The film, which was expected to face a tough fight from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, opened to a tally of Rs 15.10 crore at the box office on January 10 and kept going strength to strength.
Ajay Devgn’s latest film Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has passed the crucial Monday test at the box office. The film, riding high on pathbreaking VFX, has cruised towards the Rs 100 crore mark.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of the film. He called the film ‘unstoppable’ and said that many centres saw a better collection on day 4 than the opening day.
Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut, focusses on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare’s war tactics against the Mughal general Udaybhan. While Devgn has essayed the role of Tanaji, Saif Ali Khan played Udaybhan.
#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020
Some critics cited similarities between the characters of Udaybhan in Tanhaji and Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh) in 2018’s Padmaavat. However, most praised Khan’s acting in the film.
These numbers also justify the massive screen count for Tanhaji. The film was allotted 3880 screens, including the 3D ones, in India alone. It was also given 660 screens in the overseas markets, which takes the total tally to 4540 screens. It was, by no standards, a small or average number.
Read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review
#Tanhaji screen count...#India: 3880 [2D and 3D formats; #Hindi and #Marathi versions]#Overseas: 660Worldwide total: 4540 screens#Chhapaak screen count...#India: 1700#Overseas: 460Worldwide total: 2160 screens— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2020
Now, it remains to be seen whether Tanhaji crosses the Rs 200 crore mark or not.
-
-
-
-
