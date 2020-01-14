Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Film Earns Rs 75.68 Crore

The film, which was expected to face a tough fight from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, opened to a tally of Rs 15.10 crore at the box office on January 10 and kept going strength to strength.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Film Earns Rs 75.68 Crore
The film, which was expected to face a tough fight from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, opened to a tally of Rs 15.10 crore at the box office on January 10 and kept going strength to strength.

Ajay Devgn’s latest film Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has passed the crucial Monday test at the box office. The film, riding high on pathbreaking VFX, has cruised towards the Rs 100 crore mark.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of the film. He called the film ‘unstoppable’ and said that many centres saw a better collection on day 4 than the opening day.

Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut, focusses on Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare’s war tactics against the Mughal general Udaybhan. While Devgn has essayed the role of Tanaji, Saif Ali Khan played Udaybhan.

Some critics cited similarities between the characters of Udaybhan in Tanhaji and Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh) in 2018’s Padmaavat. However, most praised Khan’s acting in the film.

These numbers also justify the massive screen count for Tanhaji. The film was allotted 3880 screens, including the 3D ones, in India alone. It was also given 660 screens in the overseas markets, which takes the total tally to 4540 screens. It was, by no standards, a small or average number.

Read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review

The film, which was expected to face a tough fight from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, opened to a tally of Rs 15.10 crore on January 10 and kept going strength to strength.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Tanhaji crosses the Rs 200 crore mark or not.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram