1-min read

Tanhaji Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns Rs 15.10 Crore

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has done exceedingly well on day one of its release. Check out film's box office report on Friday below.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Tanhaji Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns Rs 15.10 Crore
Tanhaji poster

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has opened to a great response at the box office and has earned Rs 15.10 crore on the opening day. The film boasts of good VFX, and action sequences are mounted on a big scale. As a result, Tanhaji has managed to pull in audience on the first day of release. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is also expected to do good opening day collections but it seems unlikely that it will match up to Tanhaji's day one box office report. Tanhaji is also Ajay's 100th release and it doing such good business on day one makes the film something to lookout for in the coming days.

Read: Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan Make it a Delightful Watch

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office report of Tanhaji in a tweet on Saturday. He explained that the film has opened better than expected and has attracted major footfalls in the Central Provinces, the Nizam region and in the state of Maharashtra. Tanhaji takes inspiration from the legend of Tanhaji Malsure, who was a military leader in the Maratha Empire.

Check out Tanhaji's box office report on day one below:

