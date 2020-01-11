Tanhaji Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns Rs 15.10 Crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has opened to a great response at the box office and has earned Rs 15.10 crore on the opening day. The film boasts of good VFX, and action sequences are mounted on a big scale. As a result, Tanhaji has managed to pull in audience on the first day of release. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is also expected to do good opening day collections but it seems unlikely that it will match up to Tanhaji's day one box office report. Tanhaji is also Ajay's 100th release and it doing such good business on day one makes the film something to lookout for in the coming days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office report of Tanhaji in a tweet on Saturday. He explained that the film has opened better than expected and has attracted major footfalls in the Central Provinces, the Nizam region and in the state of Maharashtra. Tanhaji takes inspiration from the legend of Tanhaji Malsure, who was a military leader in the Maratha Empire.

Check out Tanhaji's box office report on day one below:

#Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

