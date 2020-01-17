Take the pledge to vote

Tanhaji Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark, Ajay Devgn Feels 'Humbled'

Ajay Devgn thanks everyone as Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, makes a heroic entry into the Rs 100 crore club in just six days.

Updated:January 17, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, made a heroic entry into the Rs 100 crore club in just six days. The Om Raut-directed period action drama achieved the box office feat after opening countrywide on January 10.

Expressing gratitude on crossing the milestone, the actor took to Twitter and thanked everyone linked to the film.

"Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior (sic)," wrote Ajay on Twitter.

The film, which also marks Ajay's 100th film as an actor, raked in Rs 118.91 crores at the ticket window, informs trafe analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Tanhaji conquers BO... Incredible trending: solid weekend, smashing weekdays... Exceptional in #Maharashtra... Will dominate in Week 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr, Thu 11.23 cr. Total: ₹ 118.91 cr. #India biz. SMASH-HIT (sic)," tweeted Adarsh on Friday.

Set in the 17th century, the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.

Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

