Tanhaji Flies Past Rs 250 cr Mark at the Box Office, Jawaani Jaaneman Has Decent Opening Weekend

It's been 24 days since Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released in theatres, but the Ajay Devgn starrer continues to have a strong grip on the audience. The film is into its fourth week now, and despite competition from multiple new releases, continues to make good money at the box office.

The story of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, portrayed in 3D on the big screen, has caught the fancy of cinema-goers. At the end of its fourth weekend in theatres, the period film has earned Rs 251 crore, sealing its position as the first blockbuster hit of 2020. It's now looking at hitting the Rs 275 crore mark soon, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the latest box office numbers.

#Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark... Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films... Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Adarsh also put out a list of all the box office milestones in Tanhaji's box office run so far. The Om Raut directorial had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6 and crosses Rs 200 crore on Day 15.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 100 cr: Day 6₹ 125 cr: Day 8₹ 150 cr: Day 10₹ 175 cr: Day 11₹ 200 cr: Day 15₹ 225 cr: Day 18₹ 250 cr: Day 24#India biz.BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Multiple films have released since Tanhaji hit theatres on January 10. It clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, which did not last long in theatres. New films like Street Dancer 3D, Jawaani Jaaneman and Panga haven't been able to make a dent in Tanhaji's performance.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has had a decent opening weekend, earning Rs 12.83 crore in first three days. Urban, multiplex audiences are driving the film's business.

#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Remo D'Souza, was expected to have a better track record than it currently had. The film, after its second weekend in theatres, has managed to earn only Rs 66 crore in India. It's competitor Panga hasn't had a very good run either. The Kangana Ranaut starrer has earned Rs 25.64 crore after the second weekend.

#StreetDancer3D remains low-key in Weekend 2... Saw reasonable growth on [second] Sat and Sun, but the trend is weak... The theatrical biz is below expectations... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr. Total: ₹ 66.09 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

