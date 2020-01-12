Take the pledge to vote

Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has earned Rs 20 crore-plus on day 2 of its release and will aim for Rs 50 crore and more over the first weekend at box office. Read in detail below.

News18.com

January 12, 2020
Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars
Tanhaji poster (L), Deepika in a still from Chhapaak

Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected Rs 20.57 crore on day two of its release at the box office. Adding Rs 15.10 crore which it made on Friday, the film's box office collection stands at a total of Rs 35.67 crore. The film is doing really well in Maharashtra, say trade experts, and a Rs 50-plus weekend seems easily achievable for the historical-war film. Meanwhile, Tanhaji also soared past Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, like it also did on Friday. Chhappak earned Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday taking its total to Rs 11.67 crore in two days.

Tanhaji boasts of good VFX, and action sequences are mounted on a big scale. As a result, it has managed to pull in audiences. Ajay plays Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare and Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Udaybhan.

Read: Kajol Has an Awkward Moment at Airport, Watch Video

Earlier, in an interview, Ajay had said that he wants Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and his own film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to do well commercially.

Check out Tanhaji and Chhappak's box office collections below:

Deepika's film Chhapaak, however, has been facing the wrath of certain section of people after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students, who were attacked by a mob on January 5.

Soon after her visit, hashtag #boycottchhapaak started trending on Twitter and several people asked the audience to watch Tanhaji.

Read: 'You Done Waiting?': Anubhav Sinha Replies to Ajay Devgn's Tweet on JNU Violence

(With inputs from PTI)

