Tanhaji Vs Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Roars

Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected Rs 20.57 crore on day two of its release at the box office. Adding Rs 15.10 crore which it made on Friday, the film's box office collection stands at a total of Rs 35.67 crore. The film is doing really well in Maharashtra, say trade experts, and a Rs 50-plus weekend seems easily achievable for the historical-war film. Meanwhile, Tanhaji also soared past Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, like it also did on Friday. Chhappak earned Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday taking its total to Rs 11.67 crore in two days.

Tanhaji boasts of good VFX, and action sequences are mounted on a big scale. As a result, it has managed to pull in audiences. Ajay plays Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare and Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Udaybhan.

Earlier, in an interview, Ajay had said that he wants Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and his own film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to do well commercially.

Check out Tanhaji and Chhappak's box office collections below:

#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Deepika's film Chhapaak, however, has been facing the wrath of certain section of people after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students, who were attacked by a mob on January 5.

Soon after her visit, hashtag #boycottchhapaak started trending on Twitter and several people asked the audience to watch Tanhaji.

(With inputs from PTI)

