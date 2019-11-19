Tanhaji Shouldn't be Compared to Baahubali, Says Ajay Devgn

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn shared his giddy enthusiasm for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as its trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. Tanhaji is a biographical period drama which stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut-directed film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Just after the release of the trailer, many pointed out similarities between Tanhaji and Baahubali, saying the former has taken fundamentally similar approaches in terms of scale and execution.

“I don’t think the two films (Baahubali and Tanhaji) should be compared. Both the films are very different from each other and have different stories,” Devgn said on the comparisons.

Talking about his role in the movie, Devgn said, “When you play a character like Tanhaji, you have a lot of responsibility to play it authentically. There’s a lot of hard work required for stunts and Rohit (Shetty) knows that I have suffered from injuries, but it’s okay. I did what had to be done."

"The most important thing was to maintain the dignity of the character. We did our research, and I relied on our director and his research,” he added.

Tanhaji marks Devgn's reunion with Saif Ali Khan after their 2006 crime drama Omkara. The two have previously worked together in the 1999 action-thriller Kachche Dhaage.

On reuniting with Devgn, Khan said, "I am so happy to be a part of Ajay's 100th film. Ajay has so much love for his films. This film is an incredible achievement, in terms of technical finesse and unique passion.

"The first time we met on the set of Tanhaji, I felt nothing much had changed. Maybe we became more mature. He is such a generous actor. There has never been any insecurity from his side. I have always had the best time working with him. I have had the best roles when I have worked with him. He is a competitive actor and filmmaker," Saif added.

In Tanhaji, Saif essays the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod, a Mughal ally. "I researched a lot. I bought Amar Chitrakatha to research about the character. Udaybhan has a very lovely role and an important part. If you have to mention Tanhaji's story, you have to mention Udaybhan," he said.

Tanhaji is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

