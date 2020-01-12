Tanhaji Surges Ahead of Chhapaak at Box Office, Shahid Kapoor Says He's Recovering from 'Jersey' Injury

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned Rs 20 crore-plus at the box office on day two of its release and will aim for Rs 50 crore and more over the first weekend. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak earned Rs 11.67 crore in a similar timeline.

In another news, Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Mahekk Chahal and Ashmit Patel have reportedly called it quits after five years of dating. They even got engaged in 2017 say sources.

Also, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reacted to reports suggesting that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2020.

Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected Rs 20.57 crore on day two of its release at the box office. Adding Rs 15.10 crore which it made on Friday, the film's box office collection stands at a total of Rs 35.67 crore. Meanwhile, Chhappak earned Rs 6.90 crore on Saturday taking its total to Rs 11.67 crore in two days.

Shahid Kapoor got injured shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh. He says that he is recovering fast but has a few stitches after the injury.

Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal, who have both appeared on reality show Bigg Boss, have called off their engagement. The couple have reportedly broken up after five years together. Various media reports doing the rounds claim that it was a mutual decision as the now ex-couple were facing problems in their relationship.

Recently, a report in an entertainment portal said that actor Farhan Akhtar was all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The report suggested that the couple was thinking to get married at the end of the year, after the release of the actor's next film Toofan. Now Farhan's father, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, was recently asked about it and he neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Kriti Sanon, who will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film 'Mimi', will be gaining 15 kgs and will weigh up to 70 kgs for the film. Kriti said the film is close to her heart and she wants to give her best. "For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it's very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time," she said in a statement.

