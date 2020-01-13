Take the pledge to vote

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has moved way ahead of Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' at the box office. Read in detail below.

Updated:January 13, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had an impressive first weekend at the box office in India. Figures from film trade analysts suggest that Tanhaji has earned Rs 61.75 crore over its first three days.

Read: Chhapaak Box Office: First Weekend Not So Good, Deepika Padukone Film Earns Rs 19 Crore in 3 Days

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earned an impressive Rs 15.10 crore on Friday, its opening day. It quickly picked up momentum and made a jump to Rs 20.57 crore on Saturday, its second day of release. The third day saw a jump in collections yet again as the film pocketed Rs 26.08 crore. The film's opening weekend and total collection currently stands at Rs 61.75 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it a "heroic weekend" for Tanhaji at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare who served as the military leader of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film Ajay Devgn played the role of Tanhaji while Sharad Kelkar made a brief appearance in the film as the latter.

Tanhaji revolves around the warrior's battle against Udaybhan Singh Rathore, a trusted guard of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for the Kondhana fortress. The motive for Aurangzeb wanting to capture this fort was to spread control of the Mughal empire towards the south of the country. Saif portrays the guard Udaybhan with Luke Kenny appearing as Aurangzeb in Tanhaji.

