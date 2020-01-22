Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Soon to Become Ajay Devgn's Second Film to Enter Rs 200 Crore Club

Ajay Devgn's last Rs 200 crore hit was Golmaal Again. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has already collected Rs 183 crore at the India box office in 12 days.

Updated:January 22, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Soon to Become Ajay Devgn's Second Film to Enter Rs 200 Crore Club
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slowly making its way towards becoming the second film in Ajay Devgn's career to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The film, which released on January 10, has collected Rs 183 crore at the India box office in 12 days. Ajay's last Rs 200 crore hit was Golmaal Again (2017).

The film had opened to a Rs 15 crore figure on its day of release, which increased to Rs 20 crore on the first Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter, saying that the film has been doing well in weekdays as well.

The movie had a strong hold even on the second Saturday of his release, minting Rs 16. 36 crore. Although there has been a drop in comparison to its collection from the first Saturday (Rs 20.57 crore), it is being said to have trended better than the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz in its second weekend.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the recapture of the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (played by Luke Kenny) who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore (Saif Ali Khan). Ajay Devgn plays the role of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The film was made tax free in UP a week ago.

Tanhaji has been liked widely among the critics and the audience. The film's producer and lead actor Ajay had earlier said he that he planned to turn the film into a franchise, telling the stories of all the heroes who have been forgotten. The box office performance wil surely give a boost to those plans.

