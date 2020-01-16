English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Tanhaji to be Made Tax-free in Maharashtra
Congress leader and minister Yashomati Thakur tweeted that the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting, and the chief minister's office would make an accouncement in this regard on Thursday.
Tanhaji poster
Ajay Devgn-starrer historical film "Tanhaji" will be made tax-free in Maharashtra, a state minister said on Wednesday.
Congress leader and minister Yashomati Thakur tweeted that the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting, and the chief minister's office would make an announcement in this regard on Thursday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- Tanhaji to be Made Tax-free in Maharashtra
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Father WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dies at Age 75
- Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi Lashes Out At Asim For Misbehaving With Shefali
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video