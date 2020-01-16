Tanhaji to be Made Tax-free in Maharashtra

Ajay Devgn-starrer historical film "Tanhaji" will be made tax-free in Maharashtra, a state minister said on Wednesday.

Congress leader and minister Yashomati Thakur tweeted that the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting, and the chief minister's office would make an announcement in this regard on Thursday.

