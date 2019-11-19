Take the pledge to vote

Tanhaji Trailer: It's Ajay Devgn vs Saif Ali Khan in This Historical Battle

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' will see Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol collaborating for a period war film. Check out the film's trailer below.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Tanhaji Trailer: It's Ajay Devgn vs Saif Ali Khan in This Historical Battle
Image: Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji' film

The makers of Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior have been keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats with the new look posters of lead stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, leading up to the film's trailer release on Tuesday. The film will see Kajol and Ajay come together to create on-screen magic yet another time. Also with the x-factor that Saif brings to the table, the film directed by Om Raut is set to be a blockbuster.

The film synopsis reads: Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior is an Indian biographical period drama film based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

Set in 1670, the film pits Ajay's character against Saif's. Kajol plays Ajay's wife in the film and stands by her husband and his decisions like a rock. Apart from the fine dialogue delivery that the veteran actors bring to the table, Saif's experimental tone and swift change between muscle and mind takes the attention. Kajol looks like a Maratha warrior herself, sacrificing her happiness for her husband's pride.

Om Raut seems to have done a good job with the CGI as we see the era come alive in the trailer clip. The background music lifts the mood of the battle that is about to rage.

Check out Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior film trailer below:

