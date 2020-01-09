Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Tanhaji Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn's 100th Film is a Visual Spectacle

Ajay Devgn's 100th film seem to be impressing fans as #TanhajiReview started trending with over 18,000 tweets by Thursday evening. Below is a look at the early response to the film.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Tanhaji Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn's 100th Film is a Visual Spectacle
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior film poster

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior arrives in cinemas on Friday, January 10. The film is Ajay Devgn's 100th release and features wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles alongside him. Tanhaji will hit screens with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and early reviews of Ajay's film suggest that he has got a winner on his hands, at least in terms of visual effects and fight sequences, say fans who have got a chance to see the film early.

Read: Darbar Movie Review: Rajinikanth is a Good-hearted Bad Policeman in Terrific Entertainer

Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'Simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji. The film is directed by Om Raut.

One person even wrote on Twitter that Tanhaji was one of the best Bollywood war movie powered with mind blowing visual graphics. Many watchers seem to also like the climax of the film and Saif's performance. Overall, the film is receiving good reviews but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to take on Deepika's film's might at the box office, come Friday. Both films will also face competition from Rajinikanth's cop film Darbar.

Read: Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Plays Shero with Aplomb in This Important Film

Meanwhile check out some early responses to Ajay, Kajol and Saif's film Tanhaji below.

