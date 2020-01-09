Tanhaji Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn's 100th Film is a Visual Spectacle

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior arrives in cinemas on Friday, January 10. The film is Ajay Devgn's 100th release and features wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles alongside him. Tanhaji will hit screens with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and early reviews of Ajay's film suggest that he has got a winner on his hands, at least in terms of visual effects and fight sequences, say fans who have got a chance to see the film early.

Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'Simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji. The film is directed by Om Raut.

One person even wrote on Twitter that Tanhaji was one of the best Bollywood war movie powered with mind blowing visual graphics. Many watchers seem to also like the climax of the film and Saif's performance. Overall, the film is receiving good reviews but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to take on Deepika's film's might at the box office, come Friday. Both films will also face competition from Rajinikanth's cop film Darbar.

Meanwhile check out some early responses to Ajay, Kajol and Saif's film Tanhaji below.

#TanhajiReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2....A VISUAL SPECTACLE...The best ever Bollywood war movie powered with mind blowing visual graphics... Stunning Fight scenes & fort climbing scenes will leave you spellbound and emotional climax will leave you teary eyed. Verdict : Must Watch — AlwaysBollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) January 9, 2020

Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐This is the visual spectacle that will not be unseen at any cost.The story is terrafic and also presented with mindblowing screenplay.A must watch.#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiReview — Rahul Singh (@RahulSi536) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiReview magnificent @ajaydevgn 100th film wouldn't have been better power-packed performances, visual delight & story of an unsung maratha warrior that leaves you inspired #Saifalikhan is brilliant! Perfect new year gift for fans go watch #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/6J6KGuf6tu — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is a story of pride. @ajaydevgn acting will give you goose bumps. What a performer he is.While watching him as #Tanhaji you can see the fire in his eyes... Amazing VFX.. wonderful direction.#TanhajiReview #AjayDevgn Star : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Prashant Akadwar ✨ (@akadwar) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2....A VISUAL SPECTACLE...The best ever Bollywood war movie powered with mind blowing visual graphics... Stunning Fight scenes & fort climbing scenes will leave you spellbound and emotional climax will leave you teary eyed. Verdict : Must Watch — Shreyansh Jain (@shreyanshjain78) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiReview ... the graphics .... just feel like a watching a Hollywood movie.... mind blowing visual effects..Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — Shreyansh Jain (@shreyanshjain78) January 9, 2020

