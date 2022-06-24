Tanish Alladi Recalls What Nani Said About Vellipoke Song From Memu Vayasuku Vacham

Tanish Alladi-starrer Memu Vayasuku Vacham has completed 10 years of its release. The film narrated the story of Lucky, a Hindu boy who falls in love with a Muslim girl, Dil. Their love story doesn’t culminate in marriage but they were still happy.

Tanish Alladi shared a post about film on Instagram and recalled that actor Nani had said that the Vellipoke song would prove to be a milestone in his career.

Tanish wrote that he had immediately agreed to the script of Memu Vayasuku Vacham narrated by Trinadha. According to Tanish, he took this decision because of his wish to do a film like Bombay.

Tanish was reminded of the first day at Memu Vayasuku Vacham’s shooting when they had assembled with a lot of zeal. Maro Prasthanam actor remembered the moment when Shekar Chandra made him listen to Vellipoke’s song. According to Tanish, his eyes were filled with tears after listening to lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar.

Tanish also shared the experience felt during filming a wedding scene with Mahaboob Basha in the Old City area. During the shooting, they could hear applause from people in the background. The Rangu actor also wrote about the financial difficulties faced by them before Memu Vayasuku Vacham’s release.

Tanish extended a vote of thanks to producer Bekkam Venugopal. He wrote that Bekkam helped a lot during the financial difficulties suffered during Memu Vayasuku Vacham’s release. According to Tanish, Memu Vayasuku Vacham’s team was very happy with the success achieved by the film. Tanish wrote that Memu Vayasuku Vacham was running for more than 100 days in theatres. Tanish penned that Memu Vayasuku Vacham became a milestone in their careers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanish Alladi (@tanishalladi)

Premika star wrote that these memories are still fresh with him because he was in love with film from the very first day. Tanish ended the post by thanking the audience for showering love on Memu Vayasuku Vacham and the song Vellipoke.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.