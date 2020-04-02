MOVIES

Tanisha Mukerji, Kajol’s Exchange About Ajay Devgn’s Birthday Cake Is Unmissable

Tanisha wished Ajay Devgn amid the Coronavirus Lockdown, and expressed her wish to have a cake. Kajol joked about sending a virtual cake.

Tanisha Mukerji wished her brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on the occasion of his birthday. The actor took to Instagram to extend her wishes in which she had posted a series of photos along with a birthday note.

Captioning the post she said, “Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit) #superhero brother in law! Have a phenomenal year! @ajaydevgn".



In another post, she shared a picture of herself, in which she can be seen sporting a yellow dress. The picture looks like has been shot in a cafe. The photo was captioned as, “Me waiting for cake for jays birthday @ajaydevgn @kajol #quarantine #happybirthdayajaydevgn #socialdistancing #2ndapril2020"


In a quirky reply, Kajol wrote, that she is sending a virtual cake to which Tanisha replied saying “@kajol that’s great Then I won’t put on calories just virtual ones”. Continuing the banter, with sister, the Tanhaji actor in another comment, said,

“@tanishamukerji see how much I love u I sent u a fat free sugar free calorie free absolutely Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanisha Mukerji, Bollywood, free cake.”

