Tanishaa Mukerjee and Other Actresses Who Got Their Eggs Frozen

Recently, Tanishaa Mukerjee opened up about why she decided to freeze her eggs. The actress, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on March 3, shared her views on motherhood. She also revealed that she wanted to freeze her eggs when she was 33, but the doctor had advised her against it. Post the procedure, she had to undergo hardcore regime to lose all the weight she had gained. Here are some actresses who got their eggs frozen so they could have a child later:

Tanishaa Mukerjee

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Tanishaa Mukerjee has got her eggs frozen at 39. She told ETimes TV, “I wanted to freeze my eggs at the age of 33! At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it’s funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby."

Mona Singh

Actress Mona Singh, who tied the knot with an investment banker Shyam in a private ceremony in 2019, got her eggs frozen at 34. The actress told, “I have frozen my eggs and now I am free. I did that at the age of 34. Because I have gotten married now, I want to chill with my partner and travel the world with him. Even though I love kids, if you ask me now, I am not mentally prepared to have one. Later in life, I would definitely think about it."

Diana Hayden

Former Miss World and Bigg Boss 2 contestant Diana Hayden had got her eggs frozen and gave birth twice – first in 2016 and then in 2018. In an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, she had said, “I only confided in close friends about my plans back then. They thought I was completely insane to consider something so outlandish. But I couldn’t see why I shouldn’t opt for a procedure that would allow me the freedom to choose when to become a mother, age no bar.”

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant was seen sharing personal stories with her co-contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. During one such conversation, she had revealed that she wants to become a mother and has got her eggs frozen for the same. She had further said that she wants a father for her child and not a donor.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed son Ravie Kapoor in 2019, had got her eggs frozen at 36. She told Pinkvilla, “I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time I don’t know what was it. I don’t know I thought I might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here