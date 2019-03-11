Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'

Shiftiest place ever.! Racist horrible people @JaneHotelNYC — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) March 10, 2019

Tanishaa Mukerji who was in New York a while ago for CRY America charity gala claims that she faced racism at a hotel. Opening up about the incident, the actress recalled that the incident took place when she was attending a party at the hotel with her friends and one of the African-American employees made insensitive remarks about her."I don't understand what triggered it as I was polite, but he turned rude. One of the employees, an African-American, said that we looked as if we were fresh off the boat and couldn't speak English. That was insulting and blatantly racist. My friends and I were shocked. It's traumatic to experience this kind of racism in the US; I have never faced it earlier," Mid Day quoted the actress as saying.The actress also said that the hotel staff was unsupportive and they refused her request to call the cops to address the matter. The actress tried to record it but was asked to stop it. Calling the incident unfortunate, she added, "I was trying to record the incident on my camera. The video I posted online ends abruptly because the guy stopped me and told me to switch my recorder off. It's unfortunate when you experience something like this in a land that stands for rights and liberty. I am saddened that an African-American behaved like this, considering they have experienced discrimination themselves."The actress also took to Twitter, to write about her experience. She wrote, "Racist horrible people."