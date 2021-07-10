Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up About Comparisons with Sister Kajol

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is always followed by the shadow of her mother Tanuja and sister Kajol, who are renowned actors in the Indian cinema industry. In a recent interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant confessed that she has been constantly compared with her elder sister Kajol when it comes to her acting career.

Speaking to ETimes, Tanishaa said that at the beginning of her career, everybody expected her to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol. However, she admitted that she cannot be her sister, since she has green eyes, and is much taller than her with curly hair. Tanishaa further said that she is sure that even Kajol must have faced such comparisons with her mother when she started her career.

The actress said that she and her sister have dealt with such comparisons and luckily for them, they have a great mother, who is confident. The 43-year-old actress said that her mother would tell her and Kajol that they need to shine and be themselves. With time, Tanishaa has come to terms with the constant comparison and said that such things would affect her when she was younger. However, now, when people draw comparisons, she feels sad for them.

Tanishaa mentioned that no two people in this world can be compared. Not a single soul in this world could be compared to another soul since they all have their own individualities. The actress said that the moment a person starts cherishing themselves, comparisons go out of the window.

Talking about insecurities, Tanishaa said that there have been moments in life when a person does feel challenged by their expectations. However, she said that if a person is not insecure, they would not try to achieve more than what they have in life.

Tanishaa recently starred in a short film titled Life is Short released on streaming platform.

