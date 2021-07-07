Tanishaa Mukerji Reveals Why She Opted for Egg Freezing Process at 39

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is all set to make a comeback with a short film, Life Is Short. She will be seen playing the role of a disillusioned actress in the movie.

“It’s a lovely subject. It’s a film that will make an impact. We shot it before the pandemic and because of the pandemic, it got delayed,” Tanishaa told ETimes.

During her chat, she also opened up about the decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 39 and her constant comparison with mother, veteran actress Tanuja and sister Kajol. The actress revealed that she wanted to freeze her eggs when she was 33-years-old, however, her doctor advised her against it at such an early age.

Talking about her move, she said motherhood is a personal choice, and it is alright for women to not have children. In case anyone cannot have children, they should adopt those who are struggling for a better life, she added.

She revealed that when she turned 39; she was conflicted about motherhood. This is why she decided to freeze her eggs. However, she gained a lot of weight while going through the procedure. She explained that a woman who freezes her eggs is pumped with a lot of progesterone that results in bloating. Post the procedure, she went through a hardcore regime to make sure she is fit.

The actress further said if women do not want to be in a relationship or get married, it is perfectly alright. She recalled her grandmother being a strong personality who never defined herself with a man beside her. She said in those days women were more progressive, but somewhere in the middle, society’s thinking regarding the marital status of women deteriorated. Tanishaa said even her mother has always told her since teenage that she doesn’t necessarily have to get married to have a baby.

