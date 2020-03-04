English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Pictures of Poolside Birthday Bash with Mom Tanuja and Girl Gang

Tanishaa Mukerji has taken to Instagram to share images of her poolside birthday celebrations with mother Tanuja and her girl gang.

Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on March 3, has taken to Instagram to share images of her poolside birthday celebrations. In the carousel of pictures, Tanishaa and her girl gang can be seen having a blast.

In one on the images, we can see her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, wearing a swimsuit along with the girl gang. A boomerang video too has been shared in the same post, wherein Tanishaa blows out the candles with her mother and friends.

She shared glimpses from her birthday celebration along with a caption that read, "What a fun fun beginning to my birthday!"

In another post, she thanked her friends Reshma Keshwani and Shikha Singhi for making her day lovely. In the snap, Shikha can be seen in the pool, while Tanishaa is sitting by it and Reshma is standing right behind her. The photo has been captioned, "Thank u my gorgeous girls for taking off for my birthday !!! And for planning this lovely day for me."

Kajol took to Instagram to wish her with a throwback picture, where in both the sisters can be seen wearing denim dungarees with t-shirt. She wrote, "Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji"

