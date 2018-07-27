GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits

If you’re having a bad day or just want to laugh, you should immediately take a look at Tanmay Bhat's latest tweets.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 5:51 PM IST
Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani, Instagram/Tanmay Bhatt
If you’re having a bad day or just want to laugh, you should immediately take a look at Tanmay Bhat's latest tweets. Bhatt has undoubtedly made a name for himself with his cutting humour on social media in recent years by delivering devastating burns to his fans, and taking friendly jibes at several celebrities.

Once again, Bhat gave a glimpse of his wicked sense of humour as he tweeted to Priyanka Chopra's alleged beau Nick Jonas amid their engagement reports. Taking a friendly jibe at Jonas, Bhat told him if he ever does anything to hurt her, he'll have to bear the consequences.







Soon after his tweets went viral, his followers lost their clam and couldn't stop laughing. Here are some of the most funny reactions to Bhat's posts:
















Meanwhile, Chopra and Jonas made headlines when they walked at the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala in New York together, and their subsequent multiple outings together. If the recent reports to be considered, Chopra and Jonas are engaged and planning to tie the knot soon.


