Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
If you’re having a bad day or just want to laugh, you should immediately take a look at Tanmay Bhat's latest tweets.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani, Instagram/Tanmay Bhatt
If you’re having a bad day or just want to laugh, you should immediately take a look at Tanmay Bhat's latest tweets. Bhatt has undoubtedly made a name for himself with his cutting humour on social media in recent years by delivering devastating burns to his fans, and taking friendly jibes at several celebrities.
Once again, Bhat gave a glimpse of his wicked sense of humour as he tweeted to Priyanka Chopra's alleged beau Nick Jonas amid their engagement reports. Taking a friendly jibe at Jonas, Bhat told him if he ever does anything to hurt her, he'll have to bear the consequences.
Soon after his tweets went viral, his followers lost their clam and couldn't stop laughing. Here are some of the most funny reactions to Bhat's posts:
Meanwhile, Chopra and Jonas made headlines when they walked at the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala in New York together, and their subsequent multiple outings together. If the recent reports to be considered, Chopra and Jonas are engaged and planning to tie the knot soon.
.@nickjonas sambhalke rakhna bitiya ko, heera hai heera— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 27, 2018
.@nickjonas use dukh pohonchaya toh humse bura koi nahi hoga— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 27, 2018
this one the best haaahaa. nick should understand we r 133 crores n we all treasure her n we all r possessive— shilpa dholi (@ShilpaDholi) July 27, 2018
Good that you gave him the much needed bro talk. Abhi launda line me rahega!— Kaushik Deori (@thinking_deori) July 27, 2018
So sweet i think all the maniacs will burn his effigies if that happens— shay*Priyanka#RespectMyChoice❤ (@shayPClove) July 27, 2018
Well said.. She's a diamond nick.. Plz care her well.. Don't u dare make her cry.. She deserves all d happiness in d world..— Nitumoni (@meethu_tu) July 27, 2018
@priyankachopra you’ve got a real sweet fanboy— Aryan Grover (@Aryan_Grover) July 27, 2018
