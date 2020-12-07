Tannaz Irani Tests Covid-19 Positive, Thanks Husband Bhakhtyar Irani for Being Supportive

Tannaz Irani tested positive for the novel coronavirus . The actress took to social media to reveal that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 . As she has only mild symptoms, the actress is currently isolating at home. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram to inform that she has contracted the virus.

In a note she penned along the images, Tanaaz prayed and hoped she did not infect anyone. She also extended heartfelt gratitude to her husband actor Bhakhtyar Irani, thanking him for being her constant support.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote, “Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. I’m praying that I hope I don’t infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you. #covid_19 #positive #fever #weakness #dull #headache #praying #familyfirst.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tannaz Irani (@tannazirani_)

Kishwer Merchant, Sayantani Ghosh and Tanaaz’s more friends from the industry and fans wished her a speedy recovery.

Bhakhtyar, on Sunday, took to Instagram handle to confirm the news of his wife’s COVID-19 diagnosis. He shared a few pictures of Tanaaz taking a COVID test and also urged others to not take shoots lightly.

The actor wrote, “It's sad but it's true @tannazirani_ has been tested positive. Please all artist at shoots do not take it lightly...Masks have to be worn covering the nose and the mouth ....most people everywhere wear it below leaving the nose area open..its like keeping your d... Outside the underwear. Take care ...everyone.. and guide people if u see others wearing it wrong...( It's not my job ..is not the right attitude) let's make it a better place .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhakhtyar Irani (@bhakhtyar)

Speaking to Indianexpress, Bhakhtyar shared that Tanaaz’s temperature started rising the previous morning so they decided to take the Covid-19 test as a precaution. The same evening the reports came positive. In addition to medicines, the doctor has advised quarantine at home. “Tannaz, thankfully, is doing much better now. We have also sent the kids to my parents’ home,” he added.

Tannaz is currently part of TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega.