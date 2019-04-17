English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tansuhree Dutta Calls Out Ajay Devgn, Lena Headey Talks About Game of Thrones
Poonam Sinha joins Samajwadi Party to contest elections, 5 times MCU gave us friendship goals and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are not in a hurry to get pregnant are the highlights of the day.
Poonam Sinha joins Samajwadi Party to contest elections, 5 times MCU gave us friendship goals and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are not in a hurry to get pregnant are the highlights of the day.
Loading...
Tansuhree Dutta has released a scathing statement against Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De. Tanushree, who triggered the #MeToo movement in India last year, in a statement, has raised questions as to why did the makers retain Nath in the film instead of replacing him and re-shooting his scenes.
In another news, actress Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister in the famed HBO series Game of Thrones, opened up about her intimate scene with Euron Greyjoy in the season premiere of GoT that aired on Monday. She said she wasn't convinced that the current queen of seven kingdoms would lay with the villainous iron-born and had to be convinced otherwise by the makers.
Nick Jonas, in a statement quoted by the Daily Mail, said he and wife Priyanka Chopra are "taking their time" and have no plans for a child yet. Also, in the lead up to Avengers: Endgame, we have a list of friends that shaped the future of MCU through their friendship and loyalty towards each other.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
In a statement, Tanushree Dutta has called out Ajay Devgn for working with #MeToo accused actor Alok Nath in his upcoming De De Pyaar De. The fact that Nath features in Ajay's film has to be seen in the light of Ajay's stance on the #MeToo movement in India. Last year, Ajay had tweeted that he was disturbed by all the happenings that came to the fore since the movement.
Read: Tanushree Dutta Calls Ajay Devgn 'Morally Bankrupt' for Retaining Alok Nath in De De Pyar De
Actress Lena Headey told Entertainment Weekly that much like her character Cersei, she had to be convinced into doing the scene that features her and Euron getting intimate in GoT. She argued with the makers that she was sure this was against the nature of her onscreen character.
Read:Lena Headey was Against Sex Scene Between Cersei and Euron in Game of Thrones 8
Singer-actor Nick Jonas and his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not looking to expand their family just yet. The 26-year-old musician was asked by Extra if he and the 36-year-old actress were going to have a child anytime soon. In response he said, "We're taking our time."
Read: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are In No Hurry to Have a Child
Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us major friendship goals in its 21 films, made over a period of more than a decade. Here are the best of friends from the MCU films without whom the film series would not have been the same.
Read: Avengers Endgame: MCU Could Not Have Been Possible Without These Friends
Barely two hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination papers with almost no rival in sight, Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, arrived Lucknow on Tuesday to take him on as a Samajwadi Party candidate.
Read: Showbiz to Extensive Campaigning: SP’s Lucknow Candidate Poonam Sinha’s Journey
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In another news, actress Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister in the famed HBO series Game of Thrones, opened up about her intimate scene with Euron Greyjoy in the season premiere of GoT that aired on Monday. She said she wasn't convinced that the current queen of seven kingdoms would lay with the villainous iron-born and had to be convinced otherwise by the makers.
Nick Jonas, in a statement quoted by the Daily Mail, said he and wife Priyanka Chopra are "taking their time" and have no plans for a child yet. Also, in the lead up to Avengers: Endgame, we have a list of friends that shaped the future of MCU through their friendship and loyalty towards each other.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
In a statement, Tanushree Dutta has called out Ajay Devgn for working with #MeToo accused actor Alok Nath in his upcoming De De Pyaar De. The fact that Nath features in Ajay's film has to be seen in the light of Ajay's stance on the #MeToo movement in India. Last year, Ajay had tweeted that he was disturbed by all the happenings that came to the fore since the movement.
Read: Tanushree Dutta Calls Ajay Devgn 'Morally Bankrupt' for Retaining Alok Nath in De De Pyar De
Actress Lena Headey told Entertainment Weekly that much like her character Cersei, she had to be convinced into doing the scene that features her and Euron getting intimate in GoT. She argued with the makers that she was sure this was against the nature of her onscreen character.
Read:Lena Headey was Against Sex Scene Between Cersei and Euron in Game of Thrones 8
Singer-actor Nick Jonas and his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not looking to expand their family just yet. The 26-year-old musician was asked by Extra if he and the 36-year-old actress were going to have a child anytime soon. In response he said, "We're taking our time."
Read: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are In No Hurry to Have a Child
Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us major friendship goals in its 21 films, made over a period of more than a decade. Here are the best of friends from the MCU films without whom the film series would not have been the same.
Read: Avengers Endgame: MCU Could Not Have Been Possible Without These Friends
Barely two hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination papers with almost no rival in sight, Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, arrived Lucknow on Tuesday to take him on as a Samajwadi Party candidate.
Read: Showbiz to Extensive Campaigning: SP’s Lucknow Candidate Poonam Sinha’s Journey
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?
- Is Star Plus' Hit Show Ye Hain Mohabbatein Going Off Air in June?
- Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Gets Banned
- Oppo Fantastic Day Sale: Exchange Offers on Oppo F11 Pro, R17 Pro, and More
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results