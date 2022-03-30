'Tantrik Told Payal Rohtagi I was Not Right For Her': Sangram Singh

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohtagi’s fiance and wrestler Sangram Singh has responded to show host Kangana Ranaut’s question, “Does he really love Payal or is he under the spell of a Tantrik?" Sangram said that he loves Payal and needs no Tantrik to stand by her.

Kangana’s comment came after Payal’s revelation that she once used a vashikaran puja to resurrect her career.

According to Payal, the vashikaran puja helps manipulate and gain control of others. However, it never yielded any results for her, Payal claimed. Even though nobody should do something like that, Payal admitted that she was desperate at the time.

She said that she didn’t tell anyone, including her mother, about it, adding that she would be to know about it now.

“Payal was introduced to a fake Tantrik by an elderly relative. He had guaranteed Payal that if she performed this puja, all of her work would be done. Just give him the names of those production companies, and you’ll begin receiving calls from them," Sangram shared while talking about Payal’s confession.

He revealed that the fake Tantrik also told Payal that Sangram was not the right man for her. Sangram went on to say that he closed the Tantrik chapter when he accidentally met him and asked him how he could predict the future of others if he did not know his own.

Sangram further added, “Payal does not believe in all these things but because an elder relative had advised her, she felt it might work for her. Today, she believes in faith and not superstition. And we have been together for more than 11 years. Payal was naive and got swayed by someone at that time."

Earlier, Sangram said that he will marry Payal in July this year. He said that they will have their wedding in Gujarat (Payal’s hometown) or Haryana (Sangram’s hometown).

