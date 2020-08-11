Tanuj Mahashabde on His 'Tarak Mehta' Role: I Have Become Iyer in Real Life

Actor Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, talks about the popularity of the show, return of Disha Vakani and his character.

The show has completed 12 years and is still running strong. “This is a family show. We can see each and every person stand together and solve an issue. There are all types of humans, different kind of families. People like it, enjoy it and afterwards there are some messages for public awareness. So that is what makes the show popular and also doing some comedy with each and every character.”

“I have become Iyer in real life. My habits, thinking, everything is influenced by the character I am playing in the show. It has become like when I come home I feel like I am at work and when I am at work I feel like I am at home,” said Mahashabde.

"Iyer is famous but Tanuj is not. I would like if Tanuj is also famous. I get identified as a comedian playing comedy role. I understand that Iyer is a big character and hence famous but I believe that people should also know the person who is playing Iyer,” added Mahashabe.

Tanuj was one of the writers of the show. “I am very happy that I became an actor on TMKOC. However, I have not given up on writing, I am still writing scripts. But I have got my identity from TMKOC, previously I have done small shows, theatre but I did not get recognition. They saw in me what they were looking in Iyer. I am very thankful that I was told ‘you only have to do it’. After TMKOM I would love to do more shows,” he said.

Disha, who played Daya Jethalal Gada, went on maternity leave in September 2017, and since then everyone is waiting for her return, “We are working as we used to but we are hoping her to come back soon. She has some personal commitments but she will be soon back on the show,” Mahashabde concluded.