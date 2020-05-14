MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Tanuj Virwani Makes Animated Comic Series 'Jo Fo Mo' With Rithvik Dhanjani Amid Lockdown

Tanuj Virwani Makes Animated Comic Series 'Jo Fo Mo' With Rithvik Dhanjani Amid Lockdown

Tanuj Virwani has created an animated comic series on the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Tanuj has given voice over to the series, made in collaboration with friends Rithvik Dhanjani and Jitendra Joshi.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
Actor Tanuj Virwani is staying busy during the nationwide lockdown and trying his best to entertain his fans, too. He has come up with Jo Fo Mo", an animated comic series, with friends Ritvik Dhanjani and Jitendra Joshi.

"These are difficult times and the things that will take us through this are patience and self-belief. Jitu, Ritvik, and I got together to add a bit of humour in people's lives and that's when the idea of 'Jo Fo Mo' came into," said Tanuj.

"I have given voice-over to it and it's great to be dubbing on the phone. We will be releasing one episode every week. We would like to raise money through it and contribute to GiveIndia," he added.

Sharing the first episode of the animated series, Tanuj had written, "Presenting Episode 1 of Jo Fo Mo. Our little attempt and entertaining and enlightening all of y’all. Stay tuned lots more to follow. All feedback is welcome !!!"

His second episode talked about the need for staying indoors amid the lockdown to keep ourselves and keep around us safe. "Presenting Episode 2 of Jo Fo Mo. This week we learn something new about our little friends -‘Common sense is not very common after all’. Acting without any sort of rational thinking can often have consequences far worse than the virus itself. So please don’t be a part of this herd mentality," he wrote in the caption.

The actor had earlier shot a short film on his phone during the ongoing lockdown.

As for his upcoming projects, he will be seen in the web series Inside Edge 3, among other projects.

