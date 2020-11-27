Tanuj Virwani Says He was 'Disappointed' with Akshara Haasan for Not Defending Him

Actress Akshara Haasan was a victim of cyber-crime in 2008 when her private pictures were leaked on the internet. This also lead to a lot of people accusing her ex, actor Tanuj Virwani, of being behind the incident. In a new interview, Tanuj has said that he was 'disappointed' that Akshara never defended him in public.

Talking to Times of India, Tanuj said that when the incident had happened, Akshara had called him to ask if he knew anything about it. The actor said that the two had tried to get to the bottom of it togther. Tanuj added that he was distressed for her sake more than his own. I had asked her ‘Akshu, do you think I’ve done this?’ She had said, ‘No, I don’t think you have done it’. I had told her, ‘That’s all I wanted to hear’,” he shared.

However, after things got awkward and they stopped talking, he was 'disappointed' that she didn't defend him. “A lot of things started coming out in papers, things got awkward between us and we stopped talking. She may have had her reasons for that. But I was disappointed with her. She did not stand up for me publicly. She didn’t say ‘I did it’ but she didn’t say ‘I didn’t do it’ either. That one statement from her would have made it all go away for me. Work had kicked on full-swing and I was very worried whether consequently my work would suffer; it was a very stressful time for me,” he added.

Tanuj was last seen in Code M opposite Jennifer Winget and even made a cameo in Netflix's Masaba Masaba.