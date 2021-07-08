Tanuja Mukherjee Gets Emotional Watching Daughter Kajol’s Message on 'Super Dancer 4'

Season 4 of the dance reality show Super Dancer has become one of the much-loved reality shows of the year. Apart from the performance of the contestants, the judges and the guests also drive the fans to watch the show. In the upcoming weekend episodes, veteran actress Tanuja Mukherjee will be joining the show as a celebrity guest. A promo of the same has been shared by Sony TV’s official Instagram channel in which contestants can be seen grooving to her iconic songs.

One of the major highlights of the show will be a video message recorded by Tanuja’s daughter and Bollywood actress Kajol. Showering love on her mother, Kajol said her upbringing is the biggest gift that her mother has given to her. Hearing such good words from her eldest daughter, Tanuja gets emotional and teary-eyed. She was then seen wiping her tears with a handkerchief. She then said sometimes it is difficult to convey one’s happiness. The show’s judges—Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur—empathised with Tanuja.

Earlier in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Kajol had opened up about her equation with her mother. She said that she never rebelled against her mother because the latter explained her everything in a manner that she could understand. She accepted that she is a “better person” as an adult because of her mother’s “upbringing”.

Meanwhile, Tanuja will be seen applauding the performances of the contestants. In one of the segments, she will also shake a leg with Shilpa on the song Raat Akeli Hai. When Shilpa asked her about the several impromptu parts of the track that she performed on, Tanuja informed that “everything” in the original performance was “impromptu”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Dropping the teaser, Sony TV wrote that this weekend show will be full of “emotions” and “entertainment”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here