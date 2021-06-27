Tanuja Recalls How Her Daughter Kajol Told Her About Ajay Devgn

After working together in a couple of films, actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. In an old video that has surfaced on social media, Kajol’s mother, veteran actress Tanuja shared how Ajay entered her daughter’s life.

On It’s My Life, Tanuja recalled the moment Kajol told her that she was in love. The veteran actress said, “She comes to me, and said ‘Mom I’m in love.’” On asking more questions, Kajol said, “You should see his eyes mom.” And finally confessed that was she was in love with Ajay.

Tanuja recalled she was taken by surprise because she knew Ajay’s father, late director Veeru Devgan. She said, “I knew Ajay is Veeru ji’s son. Veeru ji was so handsome and charismatic, and here is Ajay, equally or more good looking, and as charismatic (as his father) if not more.”

Ajay and Kajol have two children — daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Meanwhile, the actors were last seen together in Om Raut’s directorial — Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here