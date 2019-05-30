Take the pledge to vote

Tanuja to be in Hospital for a Week, A Visibly Tensed Kajol Visits Ailing Mother

Veteran actress Tanuja was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after she complained of abdominal pain.

May 30, 2019
Kajol visited ailing mother Tanuja at Lilavati hospital, two days after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan. Veteran actress Tanuja was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after she complained of abdominal pain.

As per IANS, Tanuja, who was diagnosed with diverticulitis, has undergone surgery. An official at the Lilavati Hospital told the news agency that the veteran actress was doing fine post surgery. The official added that the actress was expected to be in hospital for a week.

Diverticulitis is a condition which results in the inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.




Tanuja's recent prominent appearances have been in projects like Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar.

This comes after Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on May 27 due to age-related issues and cardiac arrest.

A large number of Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral at the Vile Parle Crematorium on Tuesday. Ajay's colleagues from the Hindi film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, condoled the veteran action director's death.

Veeru, who hailed from Amritsar, ran away from his home to try his luck in films. He initially wanted to become an actor but became a stuntman and later an action choreographer, the veteran stunt director had recalled in several interviews. He, however, fulfilled his dream of breaking it big in Bollywood through son Ajay, considered one of the most successful and versatile actors of his generation.

