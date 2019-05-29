Take the pledge to vote

Tanuja, Veteran Actress and Kajol's Mother, Rushed to Hospital After Complaints of Abdominal Pain

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja is undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at a hospital in Mumbai.

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Tanuja, Veteran Actress and Kajol's Mother, Rushed to Hospital After Complaints of Abdominal Pain
Image: A file photo of Tanuja.
Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja is undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at a hospital in Mumbai. The 75-year-old actress was admitted in Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday "with some pain in the abdomen", a hospital official told IANS.

Tanuja's recent prominent appearances have been in projects like Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar.

Tanuja's daughter and actress Kajol, whose father-in-law and action director Veeru Devgan died two days ago, was photographed while visiting her mother.

Last few days have been tough for the actress and her family. Kajol's father-in-law Veeru Devgan, one of the most celebrated action and stunts directors in Bollywood, passed away in Mumbai on May 27.

He breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital in Mumbai due to age-related issues, according to a source. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness in the morning. However, after being admitted, he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

Veeru had choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films. The father of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru also directed a film with Ajay in the lead, Hindustan Ki Kasam. His other son Anil Devgan is a director.

As soon as news of the passing of Ajay Devgn's father, stunt director Veeru Devgan broke, members of the film industry came together to offer condolences. Not just messages on social media, many even turned up at Ajay Devgn's place to stand beside the grieving family. Shah Rukh Khan, a close of Ajay's wife and actress Kajol, was among the stars who arrived to pay his respects.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more


