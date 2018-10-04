Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri has denied allegations of "misbehaviour and/or harassment" levelled against him by actress Tanushree Dutta, saying the claims "have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta" against the filmmaker.Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra has issued an official statement, stating that the filmmaker's team has sued Dutta for defamation.The statement, which was also tweeted by Agnihotri, read, “The allegations levelled against my client Mr Vivek Agnihotri by Ms Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with malafide intentions. On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her.”Dutta, too, released a statement saying she has been slapped with two legal notices by Nana Patekar and Agnihotri after she accused them of misbehaving with her in two separate incidents.Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She alleged that Patekar called members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party on the set to intimidate her when she refused his advances.On another occasion, she claimed that Agnihotri, the director of her 2005 film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, had once asked her to remove her clothes to 'help' co-star Irrfan Khan get a scene right