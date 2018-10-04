English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri
Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra has issued an official statement, stating that the filmmaker's team has sued Dutta for defamation.
Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra has issued an official statement, stating that the filmmaker's team has sued Dutta for defamation.
Loading...
Vivek Agnihotri has denied allegations of "misbehaviour and/or harassment" levelled against him by actress Tanushree Dutta, saying the claims "have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta" against the filmmaker.
Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra has issued an official statement, stating that the filmmaker's team has sued Dutta for defamation.
The statement, which was also tweeted by Agnihotri, read, “The allegations levelled against my client Mr Vivek Agnihotri by Ms Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with malafide intentions. On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her.”
Dutta, too, released a statement saying she has been slapped with two legal notices by Nana Patekar and Agnihotri after she accused them of misbehaving with her in two separate incidents.
Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She alleged that Patekar called members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party on the set to intimidate her when she refused his advances.
On another occasion, she claimed that Agnihotri, the director of her 2005 film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, had once asked her to remove her clothes to 'help' co-star Irrfan Khan get a scene right
Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra has issued an official statement, stating that the filmmaker's team has sued Dutta for defamation.
The statement, which was also tweeted by Agnihotri, read, “The allegations levelled against my client Mr Vivek Agnihotri by Ms Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with malafide intentions. On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her.”
The Press Release. pic.twitter.com/CGazoCck7v— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 4, 2018
Dutta, too, released a statement saying she has been slapped with two legal notices by Nana Patekar and Agnihotri after she accused them of misbehaving with her in two separate incidents.
Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She alleged that Patekar called members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party on the set to intimidate her when she refused his advances.
On another occasion, she claimed that Agnihotri, the director of her 2005 film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, had once asked her to remove her clothes to 'help' co-star Irrfan Khan get a scene right
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Launched in India for Rs 5.55 Lakh, Gets New Engine
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...