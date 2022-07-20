Tanushree Dutta Alleges Being 'Harassed and Targeted', Says 'Not Going To Commit Suicide'

Tanushree Dutta has alleged that she is being ‘harassed and targeted’ by ‘Me Too culprits and Bollywood mafias’. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram account and penned a long note in which she alleged how ‘a maid was planted to douse her drinking water with medications & steroids’. She further mentioned that even though she ‘barely escaped death’, ‘disgusting’ things are now happening outside her residence.

“I’m being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!! First it was my Bollywood work being sabotaged last one year, then a maid was planted to douse my drinking water with medications & steroids which caused all kinds of severe health problems, then when I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned Mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat,” she wrote.

She further elaborated on the issues she has been facing and mentioned that she would fight against those who are trying to suppress her voice. Even though the actress did not confirm who is behind this alleged harassment, she wrote that it might be ‘bollywood mafias or me too culprits’. Without taking any name, Tanushree also accused a section of ‘Maharashtra political circuit’ responsible for leaving the film industry vulnerable and unsafe for artists and women.

“I’m not going to commit suicide for sure yeh kaan kholkar sun lo sab log!! Nor am I leaving & going anywhere. I’m here to stay & resurrect my public career to greater heights than ever before! The Bollywood Mafia, the old political circuit of Maharashtra ( which still has influence here) and nefarious anti – national criminal elements together usually operate like this to trouble people. I’m very sure the #metoo culprits & the NGO who I exposed are behind all this because why else would I be targeted & harassed like this?? Shame on you all! Shame on you!” the note added.

“I will deepen my spiritual sadhana more despite all this & strengthen my spirit further. I also really want to focus on the new business/ work opportunities in getting and start fresh in life. No law and order in this city anymore! Used to be a safe haven always for artists & single women. Hey Krishna! Brother help me,” Tanushree concluded.

Her fans were quick to express concern and support in the comment section. One of her fans wrote, “We trust each and every word of yours because this actually happens. Conspiracies, planning and plotting, threatening. Some people think we make stories but only those who go through this would understand.” Tanushree Dutta also responded to some of the comments.

Tanushree Dutta made headlines in 2018 when she accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of allegedly physically and mentally harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. It initiated #MeToo movement with several other women coming out and narrating their stories of harassment.

