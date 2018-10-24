Tanushree Dutta: Big Stars are Complicit and Uncomfortable Talking About #MeToo

The #MeToo movement in India started with the resurfacing of Tanushree Dutta’s ten year old case of sexual harassment. After she narrated her ordeal a number of women came forward to accuse multiple members of the film fraternity. In regard to the same, popular actors like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam K Ahuja among others, came forward to take a stand in support for the movement.On Tuesday, at Aaj Tak Mumbai Manthan 2018, Tanushree said that many big stars have avoided talking about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India because they are complicit or uncomfortable.While actors like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan have taken a firm stand against the accused, names like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor among others have been tight-lipped about the ongoing movement.Talking about the support she received, she said, "Some people have come forward on social media to provide support; some have taken a stand by not working with the perpetrators. But I am also aware of the encouragement I am receiving.”She also expressed her disappointment over the treatment of her case in 2008. “They are considering it a controversy, not a revival. You wait for it to pass over - when you consider it a controversy. I was on national TV 10 years ago for three days - I had a lot to lose back then. I was moving to better and bigger projects back then. But I was put in a situation because I was subjected to it. I had to defend myself. I wanted to speak to protect myself from the damages. But the whole thing blew over,” she added.In August, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of alleged sexual harassment on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique, of ganging up against her and witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.