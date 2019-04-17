Tanushree Dutta Calls Ajay Devgn 'Morally Bankrupt' for Retaining Alok Nath in De De Pyar De

I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2018

After the trailer of Ajay Devgn's new film De De Pyaar De was released, the actor and the makers of the film were subject to an outrage that was triggered by Alok Nath's presence in the film. Alok Nath stands accused of rape by TV producer Vinta Nanda, and is currently out on bail in an on-going court case.At the trailer launch of the film, when De De Pyaar De producer Luv Ranjan was asked about casting Alok Nath, Ajay had intervened, saying, "This is not the right place to talk about it." He later told PTI, "And jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film was completed before the allegations surfaced against the concerned person)."This defence hasn't gone down well with actress Tanushree Dutta, who triggered the #MeToo movement in India last year. In a scathing statement, Tanushree has raised questions as to why did the makers retain Alok Nath in the film instead of replacing him and re-shooting his scenes.The statement read, "Tinsel town is full of liars, showoffs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the sign post is pointing currently at Ajay Devgan. During the #metoo movement in India the actor had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is Working with rape and harrassment accused Alok Nath and supporting him make a comeback to Bollywood. Doesnt this prove yet again that your big Bollywood heroes are truly zeroes!(sic)"Tanushree continued, "So would it be so difficult to just edit out Alok Naths portions in the film and hire someone else and reshoot those bits even before the film promotions started?? Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film so if Ajay Devgan and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions (which is barely 10-15 days for character actors in bollywood) and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy but No! they had to keep the alleged rapist in their film and rub it on not only Vinta's but on all our faces as a show of solidarity with all rapists, molesters and harassers of Bollywood and an even greater show of arrogance and defiance against all things morally and conscientiously right (sic).""It's time India wakes up and stops worshiping these morally bankrupt actors, directors, producers and others who clearly put on a facade of being family men just to promote their careers that they build on the tears of women like Vinta and others whom they silence using their muscle power," she added.When the #MeToo movement had gained momentum in India last year, Ajay had tweeted that he was disturbed by all the happenings.Alok Nath had been accused of rape and sexual harassment by writer Vinta Nanda in October, 2018. Other actresses, like Sandhya Mridul, Himani Shivpuri and Deepika Amin too shared their stories of having been harassed by him.