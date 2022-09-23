Tanushree Dutta Claims Multiple Attempts on Her Life Made in Past Few Months

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has once again come out with some shocking revelations about people she refers to as the “B-town mafias”. In a recent interview with an English Daily, Tanushree stated that her car brakes deliberately failed to kill her after she spoke about her sexual harassment. She said that when she was staying in Ujjain, her car brakes were tampered with multiple times. The actress said that a couple of months ago, she met with an accident.

With severe blood loss and injuries, she was on bed rest for a long time. Tanushree alleged that these Bollywood mafias planted a maid at her house. After that, she fell sick and doubted the maid. She even asserted that something was mixed in water.

Four years ago, as the MeToo movement gained momentum, Tanushree alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her during the shooting of her 2008 film, Horn Ok pleasss. Patekar denied the allegation. Earlier, the Ashique Banaya actress said she would fight and won’t resort to suicide. She even fingered at Ganesh Acharya and Vivek Agnihotri.

Time and again, Tanushree has said that if anything happens to her, B-town mafias are to be blamed. In her earlier post, Dutta wrote, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & associates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who is the Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death cases. ( note that all have the same criminal lawyer).”

She further requested, “Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation. Jai Hind…and bye! Phir Milenge…”.

