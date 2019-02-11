LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tanushree Dutta Comes Out in Support of Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her Bona Fide A++ List Actress

After erupting the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been calling out the members from film fraternity for purportedly ignoring her film, Manikarnika.

Updated:February 11, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
After erupting the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been calling out the members from film fraternity for purportedly ignoring her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Coming in support of the actress, India's #MeToo torchbearer Tanushree Dutta called Kangana a bonafide A++ list actress.

"Kangana Ranaut is a bona fide A++ list actress. Why the extra plus because she is the only one who made it to the top of her game in Bollywood without the nagging support and recommendation of A- list male stars, without a high profile surname or an unrealistically perfect, pure and pious facade that most Bollywood actresses seem to wear on and off screen," Hindustan Times quoted Tanushree as saying.

Calling Kangana a powerhouse performer she stated that the actress has made a celebrated place in an industry which is tough to be conquered by an outsider. "This Damsel has truly made it all the way despite all the distress; leaving the frat boys club of Bollywood and their dames twiddling their thumbs in abject contempt for her success," added Tanushree.

Recently, Anupam Kher had also lent his support to Kangana calling her a rockstar and the real face of women empowerment.

Among many members from the film fraternity, most noticeably, Kangana is currently involved in a war of words with Alia Bhatt, who the former accuses of being a puppet, controlled by filmmaker Karan Johar. After days of maintaining dignified silence over the matter, Alia came forward speaking on the developing controversy and said that she would react to Kangana personally rather than talking about it in the media.

However, there’s still no response from Aamir Khan, who has also been on the receiving end of Kangana’s criticism.

