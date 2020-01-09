Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Tanushree Dutta Compares Nana Patekar to Asaram Bapu, Says It is Very Easy to Fool People

Tanushree Dutta has compared Nana Patekar to self-proclaimed saint Asaram Bapu, who was found guilty of raping a minor girl in year 2018.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
Actress Tanushree Dutta has compared Nana Patekar to self-proclaimed saint Asaram Bapu, who was found guilty of raping a minor girl in year 2018. She also slammed celebrities of Bollywood for continuing to work with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who is also an accused in her case.

Tanushree was interacting with the media along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute in Mumbai.

She filed a protest petition against the B-summary report filed by the Mumbai Police in connection with her complaint against actor Nana Patekar.

The Oshiwara police, however, had filed a B-Summary report seeking closure of the case on grounds that no evidence to support her claims had come to light in their investigation.

In October 2018, Tanushree had filed a complaint following which the Oshiwara police registered an FIR against Nana Patekar, accusing him of sexually harassing her on the sets of the movie "Horn Ok Pleassss".

The complaint also named director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of the film, as co-accused in the case.

Tanushree said: "If you have money, you will get justice and respect but if you don't have money then you will not get that. He has money and he got that money from Naam Foundation. It collects crores of rupees from corporate sectors for the upliftment of poor farmers. He has created his image as a poor man who lives in a small house. It's a big lie and he is doing all this for show."

Tanushree added: "It is very easy to fool people. You just have to wear a white Gandhi topi and white kurta. Asaram Bapu also wore white kurta. He used to fold his hands in front of a temple and then he became a saint. Who is checking whether he (Nana Patekar) is actually giving that money to farmers?"

Tanushree continued with her allegations against Nana: "A few months ago, I heard that he is building 500 homes for flood victims. Who is checking? Tomorrow, I will say I am queen of Timbuktu, I have made big house on moon and I have built 500 homes for aliens, would you believe me? He has collected funds to build 500 homes for sure, but we don't inspect people who are running NGOs."

Tanushree and her lawyers said that they have filed a protest petition with the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Andheri, and that the first hearing was scheduled for January 17.

Demanding a lie detector test, and a narco-analysis test of those named in the FIR, Tanushreea¿s lawyer Nitin Satpute asked for the case to be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, and a financial compensation for the actress.

