Tanushree Dutta Demands Nana Patekar’s Narco Analysis and Lie Detector Test

Tanushree Dutta's lawyer has submitted an application in Mumbai's Oshiwara police station to conduct Narco Analysis on Nana Patekar. The actress has also requested for Nana’s Brain Mapping and Lie Detector Test.She has also asked for these tests on choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang. Samee and Rakesh are the producer-director of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.Tanushree was allegedly harassed on the set of the film. She has accused Nana of sexual harassment during the shoot of the film. She also accused Ganesh, Samee and Rakesh of mutely watching everything and not doing anything about it.Earlier, Tanushree filed an FIR against Nana. In her complaint, Tanushree recounted how Patekar allegedly grabbed and pushed her on the pretext of teaching dance moves and touched her "indecently" in front of everyone. She said Patekar was on the sets during the shooting of the song even though his part was long over and he introduced new parts in the song, despite her protests.