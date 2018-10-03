English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
Tanushree Dutta has been given police protection by the state government after she complained of threats.
Tanushree Dutta's case has resurfaced after 10 years.
The Maharashtra Government has said that the police protection given to Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta is not against Nana Patekar. Earlier, Tanushree has demanded for protection against threats she has been receiving after her interviews in which she alleged sexual harassment and intimidation were carried by several publications.
Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Minister of State, Home, Maharashtra, told ANI, “Protection has been given against certain incidents that had happened and not against Nana Patekar. Unless there is a complaint you can't accuse a person of his status because he isn't only an actor but also a very well known social worker.”
He added, “It is now known to everybody that they were not connected to anything, it is her personal fight with somebody, those people have attacked and they have admitted that they have attacked so protection was given.”
In her media interactions, Tanushree had said that Nana had called workers of political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, on the set of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss to intimidate her. A video has also surfaced online in which a mob is breaking Tanushree’s car.
Yesterday, in a statement, Tanushree had said, “Raj Thakreys MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily (Navbharat times) has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side. Amidst all this the Mumbai police has reached out and offered their support. They have promised me 24 hours police protection and have posted their armed personnel around my home. I would like to thank the Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me and helping me strengthen my resolve.”
