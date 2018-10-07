GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Tanushree Dutta on Bigg Boss Rumours: It’s a Way to Discredit Me, You Think Salman Khan is God

Social media users believed Tanushree is making these allegations for a publicity stunt and she wants to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2018, 2:24 PM IST
Last month, Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss. She also accused Nana of calling the supporters of a political party on the film’s set and vandalising her car.

While a large majority came in her support, a number of social media users also accused her of creating an unnecessary controversy. They believed Tanushree is making these allegations for a publicity stunt and she wants to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In an interview with Republic TV, Tanushree quashed all the rumours of her coming to Bigg Boss. She said, "This is a way to discredit me that I am doing this for Bigg Boss. What you think is a great aspiration I don't think that. You think Salman Khan is god and Bigg boss is heaven, I don't think that." Continuing further she added, "Bigg Boss offered me crores over all these years and I have been saying no. I am claustrophobic anyway, I need to move around."

On Saturday Tanushree Dutta filed a police complaint against Nana Patekar Patekar while Nana's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Tanushree demanding her apology.

Further, Nana Patekar, who was returning from Jodhpur after shooting for Housefull 4 told reporters, "I said this 10 years ago, a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai)."

As per a report in IANS, Nana will hold a press conference on October 8 at his residence in suburban Andheri.
