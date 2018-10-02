Tanushree Dutta Again Denies Receiving Notice from Nana Patekar, Takes Break

Ever since she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her while filming a song for the 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss, Tanushree Dutta has been holding non-stop press interactions to get her story heard far and wide.However, the 34-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut opposite actors Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood in 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, is taking a short break “to regain strength”.Dutta, in a statement on Monday, said, “My throat is swollen, voice down and I'm unwell because of the exhaustion of the last few days. For the last 8 years that I've been on the spiritual path regardless of which part of the world I am, I mostly prefer to live in solitude, silence, prayer and meditation and have gotten used to that peaceful lifestyle. I only come out and interact socially and even speak only when need be for work or other social commitments.""But last few days I've had to go all out talking and interacting with press up to 16 hours a day for the sake of this movement and it has drained me out a bit. I'm resting to regain some strength while some other developments take place in the background. I will be back in a few days and join the fight again. This is not just a news story anymore, my friends. This is a war that I have been called to partake in for not only my sake but for the sake for countless millions. It is my dharma; my duty as a human being," she added.Though Patekar’s lawyer has said he has served Dutta a legal notice seeking an apology for defaming him, Dutta told News18 on Monday, “I have not received any notice. These threats are put so that others like me would be scared to come forward. Anyone with a similar experience who comes forward should not worry about these kind of intimidation tactics. The whole nation will support them. There are big media houses standing in solidarity with this movement. An excellent time to take these remorseless men to task and send a strong message in the society.”“Harassment cases are taken lightly in our society but when given a free pass for too long, become endemic and lead to extreme cases like mine that end in mob violence,” she added.