Tanushree Dutta Questions Neha Kakkar's Silence Over Indian Idol Co-Judge Anu Malik's #MeToo Row

Tanushree Dutta, who is responsible for starting India's #MeToo Movement, recently opened up about Anu Malik being reinstated as the judge of the reality show Indian Idol. The composer has been accused of sexual misconduct by many singers of the industry like Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit, Caralisa Monteiro, Alisha Chinai and most recently Neha Bhasin. Sona Mohapatra recently slammed Sony TV for bringing him back as a judge despite these accusations.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Tanushree said, "What shocks me most is how Sony, which is supposed to be a family-friendly channel, has allowed such a person to remain as a judge when several talented and high-profile women have come forward with their stories of harassment against him. Are TRPs more important than human values? Shouldn't people who misbehave be held accountable for their deeds?"

The actress not only questioned Anu Malik's continued presence on the show but also question co-judge Neha Kakkar's silence over it. "She might have got a taste of what it feels like to be harassed when a contestant forcibly kissed her on the show. But again, like her decision to work with Anu Malik, Neha decided not to press charges on the disgusting guy! It was cringeworthy to watch a female celebrity being mauled like that on TV," she said referring to the incident when a participant forcibly kissed Neha Kakkar on the show.

Recently, Anu Malik posted a statement, where he had denied the harassment allegations levied against him. "Being a father of two daughters, I can't imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it," he had written. Check it out:

To this, Sona Mohapatra also issued an open letter responding to Anu Malik's statement where he said he would take legal action against the singers. "And YES, please do go to court. I request you to do so. Not just these 10 testimonies, we shall ensure ten times those are presented for the world to see. Let's set a precedent for India, Mr Anu Malik. Let's make sure no one feels like behaving like you have over the decades. I have the utmost faith," she had written.

Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter. 👇🏾 In case mine is too long to read, have also attached a shorter, crisper one, one amongst many on my timeline. Thank you @KallolDatta for saying it better #India @IndiaMeToo pic.twitter.com/NNeW59fLPs — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 15, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.